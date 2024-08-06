Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 10,551 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 760.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

SJW Group Trading Up 0.3 %

SJW stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 107,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

