Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 104.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.30% of Kaltura worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kaltura by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kaltura by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 989,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 145,636 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Kaltura by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kaltura by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 41,584 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kaltura from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Kaltura stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kaltura, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $44.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.24 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 142.20% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

