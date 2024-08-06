Boston Partners Buys 2,139 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Adient were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Adient by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Adient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

ADNT stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,005. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

