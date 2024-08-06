Boston Partners Buys 41,821 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 300.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,821 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Second Bancorp

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $496,088.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $496,088.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,694.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

OSBC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 74,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,677. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $678.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

