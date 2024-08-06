Boston Partners Buys Shares of 37,467 Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,467 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Hanmi Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 266,949 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2,264.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 238,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 228,365 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 167,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

HAFC traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 111,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $555.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.90. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

