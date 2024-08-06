Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,508 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $903.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

