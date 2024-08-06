Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 13,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,224. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $215.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.91 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, CEO Justin Jacobs acquired 2,500 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $54,606.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

