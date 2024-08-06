Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in OneSpan were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $2,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,499,000 after acquiring an additional 219,907 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $2,553,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,479,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 117,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of OneSpan stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. 159,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,522. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

