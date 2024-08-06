Boston Partners Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Premier Financial were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

PFC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 117,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,482. The firm has a market cap of $854.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

