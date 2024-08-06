Boston Partners Has $556,000 Stock Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,795 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNDM. Murchinson Ltd. increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 23.9% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 15,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 239,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 10.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Stock Up 1.8 %

NNDM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 510,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 203.87%.

(Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.