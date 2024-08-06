Boston Partners Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,748 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $143,192.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 449,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $989.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

