Boston Partners Has $635,000 Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,954 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Country Airlines worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000.

Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. 181,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNCY. TD Cowen increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,964 shares of company stock valued at $249,375 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

