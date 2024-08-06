Boston Partners Has $643,000 Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.16% of AudioCodes worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 26.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 838,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AUDC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 17,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,627. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $318.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

