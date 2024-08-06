Boston Partners Has $719,000 Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Thermon Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,833,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 163,640 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $20,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermon Group

In other news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $97,048.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermon Group news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,499.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $97,048.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,910 shares of company stock worth $462,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. CJS Securities began coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Thermon Group Price Performance

THR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 39,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,698. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $127.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

