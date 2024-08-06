Boston Partners Has $766,000 Stock Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 57.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 46,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 17.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

Northeast Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.99. 15,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,226. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

