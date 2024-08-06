Boston Partners Has $772,000 Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Summit Materials Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. 566,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.15. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

