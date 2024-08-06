Boston Partners Has $813,000 Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 35,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $786.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2,355.36 and a beta of 1.58. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

