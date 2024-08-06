Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Valaris were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Valaris by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Valaris by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Trading Down 1.6 %

VAL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,436. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VAL shares. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

