Boston Partners Invests $556,000 in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $421,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $421,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 36,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.