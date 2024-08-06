Boston Partners Invests $575,000 in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 117.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

JKS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. 322,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,564. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $38.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

