Boston Partners Invests $710,000 in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,969 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of Peoples Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,544 shares of company stock valued at $146,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PEBO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. 50,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.90%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

