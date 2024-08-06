Boston Partners Invests $749,000 in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8,624.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources

In other news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 2,100,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $77,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,181,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,710,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

SBOW stock remained flat at $36.82 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $940.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

