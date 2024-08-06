Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,205,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,237,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 189,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,571. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

