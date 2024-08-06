Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206,587 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in RTX were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Motco increased its position in RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in RTX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,213 shares of company stock worth $22,963,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

RTX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.55. 1,485,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,333,548. The company has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $118.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

