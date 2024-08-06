Boston Partners Makes New $733,000 Investment in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 355,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 271,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

ANIK stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. 17,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,782. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $382.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ANIK shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

