Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Trading Down 1.6 %
HUN traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -192.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
