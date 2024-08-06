Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 116,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,437 shares of company stock worth $268,549 over the last three months. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

