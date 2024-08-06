Boston Partners Purchases New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,017 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after buying an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.91. 324,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,298. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -724.71 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

