Boston Partners Purchases New Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,565,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $12,560,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,089,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $4,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Up 0.4 %

SXI traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $172.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.92. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Standex International

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.