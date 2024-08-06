Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 23,811 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 76,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 240,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,066. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

