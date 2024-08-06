Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 28,685 Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $439,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 97.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 45,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,624. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

