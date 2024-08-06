Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 49,673 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SBH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 393,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $981.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.