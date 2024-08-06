Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 125.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.98 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.25.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

