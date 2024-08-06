Boston Partners Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. 666,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,355. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,693.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,209 shares of company stock valued at $21,557,242. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

