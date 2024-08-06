Boston Partners Reduces Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.