Boston Partners Sells 1,245 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TIM were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TIM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIMB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. 216,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,041. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

TIM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1154 dividend. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. TIM’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

TIM Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

