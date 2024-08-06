Boston Partners Sells 15,023 Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,023 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of International General Insurance worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the first quarter valued at $209,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in International General Insurance by 33.8% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in International General Insurance by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in International General Insurance by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Price Performance

Shares of IGIC stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 46,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,085. The company has a market cap of $735.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $17.97.

International General Insurance Cuts Dividend

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 28.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

