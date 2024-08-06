Boston Partners Sells 1,676,983 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,676,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 220,763 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,170,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 724.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 193,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,591. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

