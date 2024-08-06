Boston Partners Sells 23,045 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,045 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Potbelly were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 7.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of PBPB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 69,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $201.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

