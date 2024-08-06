Boston Partners Sells 2,504 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in VTEX were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 242.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 972,534 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 102.6% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.13 and a beta of 1.37.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

