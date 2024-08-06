Boston Partners Sells 404,215 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,215 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,811,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,611. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. 852,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,926. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

