Boston Partners Sells 45,653 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,653 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Rimini Street were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Rimini Street stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 128,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,169. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

