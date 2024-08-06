Boston Partners Sells 5,014 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.16. 20,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,972. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,721,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Andrews 3,100 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCRI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

