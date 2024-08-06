Boston Partners Sells 6,802 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,223,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,233,000 after buying an additional 47,708 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 242,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. 1,591,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,926. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

