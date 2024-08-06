Boston Partners Sells 8,627 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 204,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,222 shares in the company, valued at $70,475,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217 in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 3.1 %

Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 418,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,538. The company has a market cap of $988.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TPC. UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

