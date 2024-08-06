Boston Partners Takes $516,000 Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CECO. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 4.1 %

CECO stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. 69,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $956.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

