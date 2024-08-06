Boston Partners Takes $711,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,262,000 after acquiring an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after buying an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,796,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $885,088. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 2,903,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,933. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

