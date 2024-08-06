Boston Partners Takes Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Centerspace Stock Up 2.7 %

CSR stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

