Boston Partners Takes Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth $228,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CPF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 73,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $671.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $70,626.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,067.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.