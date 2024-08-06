Boston Partners Takes Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,308,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,775,000 after buying an additional 1,137,367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,029,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,069,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,584 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after buying an additional 291,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after purchasing an additional 614,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,617. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

